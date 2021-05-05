Supergirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Prom Again!"

Last week on Supergirl, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) went back in time to Midvale in 2009 to collect Kara's DNA to use it to rescue her from the Phantom Zone in the present, but things didn't quite go according to plan when their ship crash-landed and led to a series of events that saw the timeline altered -- and Kara, along with Brainy and Nia themselves, in danger as well. When the episode left off, Nia and Brainy were about to be captured by a pair of aliens running a zoo of sorts, determined to capture a Kryptonian for their collection. This week, in "Prom Again!" Brainy and Nia not only have to get away from the aliens, but they also have to complete their mission without further disrupting the timeline lest present-day Kara ends up trapped in the Phantom Zone forever. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Prom Again!", this week's episode of Supergirl? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Prom Again!". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Picking up where things left off The episode picks up where "Prom Night!" left off, with Nia and Brainy trapped by the aliens. However, Kara hears them in distress and goes to their aid. In the scuffle, Nia and Brainy get free and manage to stop the aliens. However, Cat's been watching and recording the whole thing via drone. With Brainy and Nia free, they claim they are ready to leave and Kenny and Kara have to get ready for prom. Brainy later tells Nia that he set the aliens on course to Uruguay so they can reset space time. However, Nia then has a dream of the cage and the cat again, but Brainy thinks it must just be a dream echo.

Cat meddles Cat, determined to find her story, starts throwing rocks out in the clearing until she uncovers the ships and starts pressing buttons until she releases the aliens. They take her onto her ship and lock her up in one of their cells.

Prom Alex drives Kara to prom and the sisters have a heartfelt chat in the car. Alex tells her she's proud of her and apologizes for how she's behaved lately. She now realizes that Kara can handle anything. She also tells Kara that because she has to wear a mask every day, she should take the night off and not wear a mask to the prom. Alex then goes to photograph the meteor shower. On the time ship, Nia and Brainy share a dance before prom. At the school, the meteor shower starts, interrupting Kara from talking to Kenny. She takes off to stop the meteor from hitting the school, something that Alex witnesses. The meteor is made of kryptonite, though, and Kara falls from the sky and lands in the gym, alive but weakened by kryptonite. As they're sorting things out, the aliens broadcast a message demanding that the aliens reveal themselves or else. Kenny claims to be the Kryptonian and the aliens take him before vanishing.

Aliens and a rescue mission The aliens figure out that Kenny is human and that he sacrificed himself for his friend so now they plan to use him as bait and throw him in a cell with Cat. Naxim sends a message to the aliens and says that the Kryptonian has 10 minutes to turn themselves over or they will kill Kenny. Nia and Brainy subdue Kara and then take off themselves to go find Kenny. Alex takes the Kryptonite shards out of Kara's hand and after talking -- with Alex warning her that she will never get to be normal again if she gets caught -- Alex, picks the lock to the janitor's closet they're stuck in so that Kara can get into natural light. A recharged Kara takes off. Nia has another dream, this time, she holds off the cougar so that she can try to read the cage for details, discerning the letters P. W. She loses control of things and comes out of the dream, but brings the cougar with her, sending it chasing the aliens, a power Brainy calls lucid dreaming. When they get on the ship, they realize that the cougar from Nia's dreams is actually about Cat.

Everything goes wrong Kara shows up at the ship and in a scuffle they end up releasing all the aliens that have been captive on board. Cat escapes, and the police show up just as Naxim and his sidekick escape. Brainy and Nia watch in horror as Kara is confronted by Cat and the cops, realizing that the timeline has been altered and it can't be undone. Nia says they can use the time ship to go back in time to fix it, going back just a few hours so they can stop Cat. Kara overhears and breaks out of police custody and flies off.

Fixing things Nia and Brainy go back in time a few hours and prepare to change things, but quickly discover that they aren't alone. Kara has stowed away with them. She tells them that she realizes that she doesn't want her future to be tangled up with cops and reporters so she wants to change things back. With time of the essence, they agree to let her help, but they accidentally come in contact with Alex and Kenny. Nia finds Cat's drone and shoots it down and then comes face to face with Cat. Nia ends up giving Cat a peptalk, telling her she's a visionary and even sets her on the path to calling herself Cat rather than CJ. With that out of the way, the timeline resets itself.