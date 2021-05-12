New Supergirl Promo Teases Kara's Return to National City

✖

On this week's episode of Supergirl, "Fear Knot", the Super Friends had one shot to rescue Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone and, after a tense journey that saw each of the heroes face real-seeming visions of their worst possible fears, they were successful. Kara was rescued from the Phantom Zone along with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr). With "Fear Knot" serving as The CW series' midseason finale fans will have to wait to see what's next for Kara now that she's back home and, thanks to a preview for the second half of Supergirl's sixth and final season, it looks like she's going to have her hands full getting back in the swing of things, specifically when it comes to acclimating Zor-El to life on Earth.

The CW has released a preview, "Welcome Back, Kara!", for the eighth episode of Supergirl's sixth season. The episode will air on Tuesday, August 24 at 9/8c on The CW and as you can see for yourself below, Zor-El wants to see what his daughter's life has been like on Earth since it has been a long time since he's had a chance to be in her life, but when it comes to him maintaining his own human disguise, Kara's "Uncle Archie from Midvale" may need a few reminders about what human beings can and cannot do. Check it out for yourself below.

As was noted above, Supergirl is on hiatus until August 24. It's a significant break for the series, but fans of the network's DC Comics-inspired shows won't be without something "super" on Tuesday nights. Superman & Lois returns on Tuesday, May 18 to finish out its first season. That series went on its own hiatus after its March 23 episode, "The Best of Smallville" to let the series' post-production team catch up following a COVID-19 related shut down earlier in the production schedule.

When Supergirl does return in August, viewers will also see how Kara's time in the Phantom Zone impacts her, something that co-showrunner Robert Rovner previously told ComicBook.com will be "profound".

"Well, I mean it impacts her in a very profound way," Rovner said. "You know, I think that the Phantom Zone she faces this time around is much more unkind than last time, last time she was protected in her pod, and this time she's there and being impacted by the Phantoms that roam the Phantom Zone and give the Phantom Zone its name and they deplete people of their hope."

He continued, "So, she doesn't have powers there and so she's much more vulnerable than we've ever seen her and really, her journey and the Phantom Zone is how does she keep hope alive when she doesn't know if she's going to get out of it or not? And it seems very possible that she will never get out. And for our heroes left in National City, you know, they're faced with that same reality that they might never get Supergirl back. And so the stakes are higher than they've ever been, and the emotions are higher than they've ever been."

Supergirl will return with new episodes on Tuesday, August 24.