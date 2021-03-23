Supergirl Final Season Trailer Released

✖

The CW has released a trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of Supergirl. The series left off in Season 5 with Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her Superfriends trying to stop a dual threat in Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) as well as Leviathan. While that fight was cut unexpectedly short due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production, it's not over yet and from the looks of things, Supergirl and Lex are heading into an epic showdown.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Last fall it was announced that the long-running series will be ending with the upcoming sixth season. Supergirl first debuted on CBS before moving to The CW. The series' final season will consist of 20 episodes and will debut on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c, briefly taking over the time slot currently filled by Superman & Lois.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote on social media shortly after the news broke. "She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 6 premiere of Supergirl below.

"SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos."

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, a young woman who uses her Kryptonian powers to protect those she loves in National City. The series also stars Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac 5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher, Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata, Staz Nair as William Dey and David Harewood as J'onn J'onnz/Martian Manhunter, with special guest star Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller, and Rob Wright.

Supergirl's sixth and final season will begin on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.