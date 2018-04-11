‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Finale Date Announced

Supergirl returns from its extended midseason hiatus next week and now we know when The CW‘s DC Comics-inspired superhero drama’s season three finale will air as well.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, The CW announced premiere dates for their upcoming summer programming and included in that information was the date of the Supergirl finale — Monday, June 18, nearly a month after the finales for The Flash and Arrow. The other Arrowverse series, Legends of Tomorrow, wrapped up last night while Black Lightning ends its first season next week.

If you’re wondering why Supergirl‘s season runs so much later than the other shows, it’s the result of unusual scheduling in which Supergirl and Legends shared the Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot for most of 2018. When Black Lightning debuted back in January, it took the spot that Legends had been inhabiting after The Flash on Tuesday nights. Legends then moved to Supergirl‘s spot as the series was having production-related problems.

Supergirl — along with the rest of the Arrowverse as well as Black Lightning — was recently renewed for a fourth season by The CW. While we have the Season Three finale date, there is no indication as of yet whether Supergirl will premiere in the fall, pop up midseason, or if the schedule trade off with Legends will continue into next year. The network did recently reveal that they will expand to six nights of programming, adding Sundays back into the schedule this fall, though CW chief Mark Pedowitz has previously stated that he doesn’t want to air more than four superhero shows on the network at any given time. With the total slate at five, it seems almost certain that at least one program will have a different schedule than the rest.

As for the remainder of this season, when Supergirl returns next week the series will deal with the death of Winn’s (Jeremy Jordan) father, The Toyman/Winslow Schott Sr., and mark the first appearance of his estranged mother, played by Laurie Metcalf. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

OSCAR-NOMINATED ACTRESS LAURIE METCALF GUEST STARS – When Winn’s (Jeremy Jordan) father dies, his estranged mother, Mary (guest star Laurie Metcalf), reappears trying to reconnect and to explain why she abandoned him all those years ago. Winn is too embittered from his rough childhood to forgive her but when a copycat Toyman attacks, the two must work together to stop him.

Mon-El (Chris Wood) tells Kara (Melissa Benoist) something important about the Worldkillers, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) becomes suspicious of Myr’nn’s (guest star Carl Lumbly) recent behavior.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon.

Supergirl airs Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW. The series returns Monday, April 16, 2018.

