Supergirl Casts Young Cat Grant for Final Season Flashback Episodes

✖

Supergirl is heading into its sixth and final season, and before the Arrowverse series ends, Kara Danvers' (Melissa Benoist) mentor Cat Grant will return once more, just not quite in the way you might expect. Supergirl has cast newcomer Eliza Helm as a younger version of the media mogul played by Calista Flockhart during Supergirl's first season (via Entertainment Weekly.) Helm will portray young Cat -- still going by CJ Grant at that point in her story -- in the season's fifth and sixth episodes.

Per the report, episode five, "Prom Night" and episode six "Prom Again!" will see young Cat in flashbacks that go to the early days of her career as CJ Grant, eager to establish herself outside of the mighty shadow of Lois Lane.

"Eager to step out of Lois Lane's shadow and out from under her boss, Perry White's thumb, Cat chases a story to Kara's hometown of Midvale," reads the official character description. "This lead won't go as planned, but it will put her on the trajectory toward the Media Powerhouse we know and love as Cat Grant."

Of particular interest, "Prom Again!" will also be the directorial debut of Supergirl star Chyler Leigh.

"Playing Alex Danvers on Supergirl for the past 6 years has been one of the absolute highlights of my career," Leigh said in a statement to TVLine. "Then on top of that, being given the opportunity and honor to direct an episode in our final season is the greatest gift I could have asked for. In turn, I've grown tremendously as an artist, in ways I only imagined, and have found a deep passion to be on the other side of the camera."

"I'm so grateful for the amazing team that surrounded and supported me and absolutely loved every part of the process, even in moments I didn't know all the answers and felt a bit in over my head," she continued. "But I learned that asking for help, especially as a first-timer, didn’t make me any less of a leader on set. In fact, it ultimately bolstered my confidence as a storyteller, and greatly appreciate the power of collaboration. Respect for every department that works tirelessly to make great TV, the need for humility, the significance of punctuality, and the reward for making some (calculated) risks were the biggest takeaways for me. I look forward to the new adventures that lie ahead."

Supergirl's sixth season debuts Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.