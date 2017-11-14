‘Supergirl’: “The Faithful” Clip and Inside Preview Released

The CW has released an “inside the episode” featurette and clip for ‘The Faithful’, the upcoming fourth episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The episode will see Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) investigating a new religious group lead by Thomas Coville (Chad Lowe). However, Supergirl quickly discovers that the group and Coville himself have a mysterious connection to the Girl of Steel.

The episode will also feature Samantha (Odette Annable) after the character was absent in last week’s episode. Samantha will be trying to balance her relationship with her daughter, Ruby (Emma Tremblay), especially now that she is running L Corp while Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) handles CatCo.

The episode will also see J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) with an old secret to confess, which should prove interesting considering the family reunion last week.

Read on for the clip and feature for tonight’s episode, ‘The Faithful’.

Clip: Children of Rao

In the scene above, Kara is accompanied by James and Winn as they check out the new religious group. When Kara asks what to expect in the meeting, she’s advised it’s better experienced. As the Coville addresses the group — and refers to them as being “children of Rao” — Winn notes that things feel a little cult-like, though the real shock comes when Coville reveals they’re all there for one uniting reason. That reason? They’ve been saved by Supergirl.

Preview: Inside ‘The Faithful’

The ‘Inside: The Faithful’ clip offers a little more insight as to why Coville has assembled his religious group. His tie to Supergirl? He was on the flight that she saved during the show’s pilot episode and now has built a group around her, though as Kara discovers, he may be causing harm with his teachings.

The clip also reveals that ‘The Faithful’ will pick back up with Samantha and her daughter and see the young mother trying to juggle her professional and parental duties. Samantha will even go so far as to confide that she feels like “the worst mother” to Lena, who herself actually did have the worst mother.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

