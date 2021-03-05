Superman & Lois: The Best of Smallville Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Best of Smallville," March 23's episode of Superman & Lois. In the episode, Smallville has its first Harvest Festival in years without Martha Kent, and things are hard for Clark. Meanwhile, it sounds like things aren't going especially well in the Cushing household, either, with some ominous verbage here that suggests the alcoholism and abuse hinted at back when Kyle (Erik Valdez) was being cast could be making a comeback, after having not been a big part of the series' first two episodes. All of that is, of course, happening against a backdrop of Lois's investigation of her arch-nemesis, and Smallville's supposed savior, Morgan Edge.

The episode is directed by Rachel Talalay, who besides having a long history with the Arrowverse has directed feature films like Tank Girl, Cry Baby, and Freddy's Dead: The FInal Nightmare. Her TV resume includes Doom Patrol, Doctor Who, American Gods, and Riverdale.

You can see the official synopsis below.

HOME – As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha’s passing, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is reminded what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) makes a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to reconnect with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), but it seems like he might be falling back into his old ways. Dylan Walsh, Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin also star.

The episode was directed by Rachel Talalay with story by Todd Helbing and teleplay by Brent Fletcher and Nadria Tucker.

Superman & Lois airs at Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.