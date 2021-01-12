Superman & Lois: Bitsie Tulloch Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look

✖

Superman & Lois is just over a month away from its debut on The CW and the countdown to the premiere of the latest Arrowverse series has begun not just for fans, but for series star Elizabeth Tulloch as well. Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane in the eagerly-anticipated series, took to social media on Monday to share a behind-the-scenes look at Superman & Lois reminding fans that the show is coming next month.

It isn't exactly clear what is going on in the photo as it appears to be a double or triple exposure taken with some sort of instant film -- think Polaroid or Instax -- but it looks like the photo captures the filming of a scene between Tulloch's Lois and Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent. In the photo, taken by Inde Navarrette who plays Sarah Cushing, the daughter of Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez) and Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), various members of the crew can be seen masked up as opposed to the unmasked Tulloch and Hoechlin.

This isn't the first time Tulloch has given fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming series. Tulloch has previously shared looks at Jordan Kent actor Alex Garfin, Jonathan Kent actor Jordan Elsass, and Hoechlin on set and getting ready to film as well as some of the safety measures on set of the series, including an orange safety cone with a "stay six feet apart" sign displayed on it and a sign on a seat that very clearly says "do not sit here" both with the Superman emblem. Last month, fans got their first official look at Lois and Clark in the upcoming series as well with a new image showing the pair together with the Kent farm as a backdrop.

Written by Todd Helbing and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois is set to debut Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on The CW.