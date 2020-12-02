Superman & Lois Star Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at the Safety Measures on Set

✖

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic turned the entertainment industry upside down earlier this year with production shutdowns, but many television shows have been back at work for several weeks now including shows in The CW's Arrowverse. In Vancouver, where many of those shows film, production is underway on several shows including the upcoming Superman & Lois, albeit production with a whole host of new safety protocols. Now, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch is showing off some of those protocols on social media.

On Twitter, Tulloch shared photos of just two of the ways the set of the upcoming Arrowverse film is encouraging social distancing, including an orange safety cone with a "stay 6 feet apart" displayed on it and a sign on a seat that very clearly says "do not sit here", both with the Superman emblem.

Tulloch has been keeping fans updated various aspects of production on the upcoming series, including the various safety protocols. In September, she shared a short video to social media of herself getting her first COVID-19 test for the series, letting fans know that while it wasn't exactly pleasant, it wasn't too bad. She's also since shared photos of herself and her costars Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman) as well as Jonathan and Jordan Kent actors Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass, each of them wearing facemasks. Recent behind-the-scenes photo also showed a crew member wearing a mask while preparing for a shot.

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also stars Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Garfin as Jordan Kent, Superman and Lois' sons, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as Lana's husband, Kyle Cushing. You can check out the official series synopsis below.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois is set to debut Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on The CW.