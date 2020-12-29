Superman & Lois Trailer Released

✖

The CW has released a new trailer for Superman & Lois, the upcoming TV series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch as DC's most famous super-couple. After months of fans being teased with behind-the-scenes peeks and promo images like Superman's new costume, we now get a look at the finished product. Superman & Lois sees Lois and Clark relocating back to Smallville, where they will raise two teenage sons who may or may not end up with their dad's powers. Meanwhile, they have to balance family life with the responsibilities of being public figures in their own right.

The series has put together a fairly impressive cast already; in addition to Hoechlin and Tulloch, Superman & Lois will feature Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane; Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as her husband; Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge; and Wole Parks and Stacey Faber in a pair of villainous roles.

Here's the official synopsis for the series, via The CW's original announcement for the first season:

(Photo: The CW)

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere in spring 2021.