Superman & Lois "Loyal Subjekts" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Loyal Subjekts", the ninth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode will debut on Tuesday, June 8 after a new episode of The Flash. This week's episode saw some major developments, with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) finding out even more details about John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and why he hates Superman so much. The episode also saw the revelation that General Lane (Dyland Walsh) and the government have been secretly developing kryptonite-based weapons to use against Superman in a worst-case scenario type situation.

The episode also saw Superman realize that John Henry's warning about Morgan Edge and where the businessman's schemes could be headed is something to be very concerned about while Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsas) was nearly killed when trying to help Lois investigate further into John Henry's life. With all of those things in play, the upcoming "Loyal Subjekts" will see Lois along with Clark and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to figure out why Edge chose Smallville and what that could mean for what's coming. You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.