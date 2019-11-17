The CW’s Superman and Lois Pilot Reportedly Begins Filming in March

While the flagship series in the DC Comics franchise on The CW is coming to an end very soon, the Arrowverse is still set to continue and expand with one of the greatest superheroes finally getting his own show — sharing the top billing with his bad ass spouse, of course. Nearly a decade after Clark Kent left the small screen with the end of Smallville, the character is set to make a comeback with the pilot Superman & Lois, with actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch set to reprise their roles from Supergirl and the crossover event “Elseworlds.”

Now a new report from Discussing Film indicates that the pilot for Superman & Lois is on track to begin filming in March 2020. Of course, because it is a pilot order, that’s no guarantee that the series will actually make it to The CW.

There are a lot of questions about the future of Superman in the Arrowverse, especially with the returns of Brandon Routh and Tom Welling as the character for the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. But it looks like this would be the perfect opportunity to cement Hoechlin’s version as the Man of Steel after the epic event.

Hoechlin himself recently expressed a lot of gratitude for the opportunity to reprise the role once again and possibly get to headline a series.

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of,” Hoechlin said, praising his co-star Tulloch.

He added, “All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!”

We’ll get to see Superman and Lois Lane’s return to the Arrowverse when Crisis on Infinite Earths begins on The CW later this year.