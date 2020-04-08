Superman & Lois Casts Erik Valdez as Lana Lang’s Husband

The Arrowverse is set to get a major update in the near future with the release of Superman & Lois, a series that will follow the ongoing adventures of Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch’s super couple. In recent days, the series has been accumulating a pretty interesting ensemble cast — and it appears to have found its latest addition. According to a new report from Deadline, Erik Valdez has been cast has Kyle Cushing, the husband of the recently-cast Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Valdez is known for his work on USA’s Graceland, New Girl, Mistresses, and 90210.

Valdez’s Cushing is Smallville’s fire chief and local hero who’s seen his fair share of tragedy. Small town raised with small-town beliefs, Kyle doesn’t care much for the big city and often butts heads with people that come from it.

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also stars Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent and Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, the sons of the titular characters.

“When Todd Helbing, who’s our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills,” Tulloch said in a previous interview. “It’s so good, and it’s so something we haven’t seen before with them, so I think it’s going to be great.”

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of,” Hoechlin said, praising his co-star Tulloch when the series was first announced. “All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!”

