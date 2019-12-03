Superman Chokes Superman In New Crisis On Infinite Earths Photos

The CW has provided TV Insider‘s Damian Holbrook — a reporter who “Crisis on Infinite Earths” showrunner Marc Guggenheim describes as the Arrowverse’s first supporter — with a first look at some key moments from the upcoming crossover event, just as things ramp up to the big launch on Sunday night. Some of the images are just new angles from scenes we have already seen, either in previous photo dumps or in teasers and trailers…but others show some doppelgangers who don’t seem to necessarily be in the best of spirits when they first meet up. A shot of Brandon Routh’s “Kingdom Come Superman” choking Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman heads up the pack, but things don’t look especially friendly between Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) and his cousin Kate (Ruby Rose) either.

The event will bring together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes.

The event will be the most ambitious thing DC has ever attempted in live action, bringing together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis. Black Lightning‘s midseason finale will have a “Crisis” tie-in as well, as evidenced by the aforementioned trailer.

Here, we can see that Bruce never came out of retirement on whatever Earth this is. THat still looks more or less like the suit seen in the Batwoman pilot.

It’s taken a long time to see these two standing side by side in this particular configuration of wardrobe, but “Crisis” seems like the perfect time for it to happen.

Clark Kent returns!

Erica Durance’s Lois Lane on the scene.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of That Guy Wearing Flannel

Things seem a little tense at the DEO when Team Arrow shows up.

