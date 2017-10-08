Superman Henry Cavill Can’t Wait For Justice League Movie To Release

Today’s Justice League trailer finally gave fans their first footage of Clark Kent, but alas no Superman. The wait is taking its toll on not only fans but Superman himself.

Superman actor Henry Cavill has been largely absent from the promotional push for Justice League, thanks to, you know, dying in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Even still, fans know Superman will be part of the League at some point, and Cavill can’t wait for fans to see it.

“Dear All, Here it is,” Cavill exclaimed. “The final Trailer for Justice League! Woohoo! You’ll find the full trailer in my bio. Im not one to wish time away, but I am very keen for November 17th to hurry up so all of us (in our many variedness) get to show you our movie! As a comic book movie fan myself, I’m just chomping at the bit to sit in a cinema and watch it with a full audience!! #JusticeLeague #Superman @JusticeLeague.”

That “many variedness” line is yet another great tease of Superman’s involvement. Like in the trailer, fans will probably see Clark throughout the film, but Superman likely won’t surface until much later.

While fans will have to wait, it seems like it will be worth it to finally see the true version of the Justice League together for the first time.

This isn’t the first time Cavill has teased Superman’s role in Justice League, something he’s gotten quite skilled at. When the last trailer dropped, Cavill shared the trailer with the caption “All in! Well, almost.”

That started a dialogue between Cavill and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who commented: “missed you today brother”.

Cavill didn’t miss a beat, saying “missed you guys too! You guys should do something about that ;).”

Bravo Cavill, bravo. He’s had some fun with this incognito thing, teasing fans not only with Superman but also the appearance of a Green Lantern. He’s referenced Armie Hammer several times, as well as Green Lantern in general, though the character’s appearance in the film hasn’t been confirmed by Warner Bros.

It looks like Justice League still has some surprises up its sleeve, and fans can finally get some answers when it hits theaters on November 17.