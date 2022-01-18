Superman & Lois: Adam Rayner Teases Tal-Rho’s Hannibal Lecter-Like Role in Season 2

Superman & Lois returned for its second season last week and while Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) defeated his half-brother Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) at the end of Season 1, we haven’t seen the last of the hero’s evil sibling. Tal-Rho is back in Tuesday night’s episode “The Ties That Bind” which will see Superman pay Tal-Rho a visit in his jail cell to get some insight on the troubling visions he experienced in last week’s season premiere. Now, ahead of the episode, Rayner is teasing the villain’s return, likening Tal-Rho to Hannibal Lecter.

“That reference is apt and inevitable, given the surroundings in which he goes to see him,” Rayner told Entertainment Weekly. “I am playing that role, someone who has a particular insight into particular things because of their criminality and can therefore be of assistance. So yeah, I am Hannibal Lecter to his Clarice Starling.”

That insight that Tal-Rho has is something that the character will likely try to leverage to an opportunity for himself, but Rayner also said that he doesn’t think Tal-Rho is entirely motivated by revenge. He says he wants a relationship with his brother, albeit one that sees them on the same side and on his terms.

“The animosity is still there,” Rayner said. “He feels rejected. He feels betrayed. I think he’s perhaps, even if he can’t admit it [and] hasn’t fully recognized it in himself, coming to an understanding of what motivates his brother. He’s perhaps not driven solely by personal revenge and a vendetta against his brother. I think, ultimately, his ultimate goal is to bring his brother around to his way of thinking. He wants a relationship with his brother. He needs his brother. He’s the only family he’s got. He’s not prepared to reject him finally and completely. He wants to find a way from them to be on the same side. Now, it has to be on his terms. But no, I don’t think he’s motivated by revenge. He wants to find a way for them to be a team, to be a family. But of course, he wants to settle the agenda.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Ties That Bind” below.

DAVID RAMSEY “ARROW” DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chiriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Ties That Bind” airs on January 18th.