Superman & Lois "All is Lost" Synopsis Released

Superman & Lois doesn't return with new episodes until next week — specifically Tuesday, May 31st — but now we're getting more of an idea of what's next for Superman and Smallville after the upcoming "Lise That Bind". The CW had released the official synopsis for "All is Lost", the June 7th episode of Superman & Lois and from the sounds of things, there's a bit of confusion about what's going on with Ally Allston — as well as Lucy Lane.

According to the synopsis, Clark and Lois aren't exactly in agreement on how to figure out what's going on with Ally while Lois is also determined to find out what's going on with her sister, Lucy. It will be particularly interesting to see how things with Lucy shake out since the last time the sisters saw each other, it didn't exactly go very well, with Lucy drugging their father to help Ally.

"LOST — Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec."

Last week, The CW announced their Fall 2022 television schedule and while Superman & Lois has been renewed for a third season, it won't debut until mid-season 2022-2023. Instead, The CW will have just one DC series on its fall roster with the third season of DC's Stargirl debuting on Wednesday nights. You can check out the full fall schedule for the network here.

As for the current season of Superman & Lois, as was noted previously the series will return after its brief hiatus on May 31st with "Lies That Bind". You can check out the synopsis for that episode below as well.

"SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck, and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "All is Lost" will air on June 7th.