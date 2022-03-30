Superman & Lois: “Bizarros in a Bizarro World” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Bizarros in a Bizarro World”, the tenth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, April 26th which means we have about a month before we get new episodes of the series. We don’t yet know quite what to expect in the episode as the episode synopsis has not yet been released, but after this week’s episode, it seems like we will be paying a visit to the world Bizarro came from — which from the looks of things will be very interesting.

This week’s episode saw Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) go through the portal and has not yet returned. However, someone else did come over to Earth-Prime in the episode: Bizarro Jonathan (Jordan Elsass). It’s something that Alex Garfin, who plays Jordan, told Entertainment Weekly is going to create some significant problems in Smallville.

“Bizarro Jonathan really starts to screw things up,” Garfin said. “Also, you have to remember that he’s their son, but he’s not really their son. It’s a bit of that Natalie syndrome that we had, only this time he seems like he’s a little evil. That’s gonna be an interesting mix of emotions for everyone involved. Also, Jordan Elsass idolizes Heath Ledger’s performance in The Dark Knight, so I was really happy to see that he gets to play a villain, because he’s been wanting to do that since day one, so I’m glad they gave that to him.”

While fans eagerly await what’s next for Superman & Lois in Season 2, there is at least one thing that they don’t have to be curious about: the show’s future. last week, The CW officially renewed Superman & Lois for a third season. The network also announced that six other shows — All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Walker — have been renewed for the upcoming 2022-2023 season as well.

"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement. "These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint."

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. “Bizarros in a Bizarro World” will air on April 26th.