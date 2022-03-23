Superman & Lois: “30 Days and 30 Nights” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “30 Days and 30 Nights”, the ninth episode of Superman & Lois scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 29th. From the looks of things in the preview, Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) has apparently gone missing with Jordan (Alex Garfin) looking to step up in his father’s absence while, at the same time, it’s Election Day in Smallville. You can check out the preview below.

According to the official episode synopsis, the Kent boys will have quite a bit to deal with in the episode, outside of Clark being missing. The incident regarding Jonathan and the X-Kryptonite has resulted in the cancellation of football season, something that has consequences for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) while Jordan’s relationship with Sarah (Inde Navarrette) seems to be in a shaky place as well. But speaking of relationship, there could be sparks between Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and John Henry (Wole Parks).

IT’S ELECTION DAY – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) thanks Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) when one of the football players mother’s starts dogging him for getting football season cancelled. Meanwhile, Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Inde Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Taylor Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana. Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Katie Aldrin & Jai Jamison.

Earlier today, The CW officially renewed Superman & Lois for a third season. The network also announced that six other shows — All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Walker — have been renewed for the upcoming 2022-2023 season as well.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. “30 Days and 30 Nights” will debut on March 29th.