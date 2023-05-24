Superman & Lois "Collision Course" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Collision Course", the tenth episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 30th. From the looks of things, everyone's keeping secrets on The CW series and those secrets are about to become a real problem for just about everyone involved. In particular, we see some major tensions between Jonathan and Clark and, later, Jordan and Sarah. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the official episode synopsis.

TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle's (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick.

Has Superman & Lois been renewed for Season 4?

As of the time of this article's writing, there has not been a decision about Superman & Lois' fate. Last week, network president Brad Schwartz indicated that while Superman & Lois is a strong performer for the network, it's expensive to produce and doesn't make the network money, not to mention that the network doesn't have the rights to prior seasons.

"We don't have the rights to the prior seasons," Schwartz said. "You need to have a library [for people to find a show]… and the prior seasons are [on HBO Max]."

Schwartz explained that, when it comes to the fate of Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and All-American: Homecoming, a decision on those shows will be coming in the near future.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said at a press conference today, where The CW announced their fall schedule. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

What is Superman & Lois about?

Season three of Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie. Lana Lang and Kyle redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Collision Course" airs May 30th.