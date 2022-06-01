Superman & Lois: Emannuelle Chriqui Breaks Down the Fallout of Clark’s Identity Reveal

After a roughly month-long hiatus, Superman & Lois returned Tuesday night on The CW. The episode, “Lies that Bind”, picked up where “Truth and Consequences” ended with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) revealing to lifelong friend Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) that he is, in fact, Superman and dealt with the fallout of that revelation. For Lana, it was especially difficult as she realized that Clark had lied to her their whole lives. According to Chriqui, the moment was very vulnerable and heartbreaking for Lana.

Warning: spoilers for “Lies That Blind” below.

“It was heartbreaking,” Chriqui told TVLine. “It’s such a fine line. The thing that we’re always so careful about is that all of the relationships are very respectful. We’re adults now. But this is a moment where she’s finally getting answers to all these question marks from her past, so she can’t help but to ask. She’s going to put everything on the line. She’s so overwhelmed, so shocked, so bombarded. Every question she’s ever had just comes out.”

But questions aside, Lana ended up having to make a very difficult call in the episode. Lana chooses to distance herself from the Kents after they open up about everything. It’s something Chriqui described as a breakup.

“it did feel like a breakup,” Chriqui said. “In a lot of ways, it was a breakup. It’s a temporary time-out. Lana just became the mayor and preached about transparency, and these secrets are so enormous. All of this is complicating her complicated life even more. She has to look out for her family, and she can’t be the liar. That’s where she gets really stuck in her boots. She can’t be the liar every single time they’re together.”

Even with knowing Clark’s truth and the complicated position that puts Lana in, things are likely to get even more challenging as the season works its way to conclusion. Part of the reason Clark was honest with Lana is the Inverse World and the fact that there is a version of Lana in that world who is a villain. Chriqui explained previously that it was fun for her to play the opposite of her normal character this season.

“It’s so fun and different,” Chriqui said. “Lana Lang is so the do-gooder and Lana-Rho is the complete opposite, so it’ll be interesting to see where they take that. Adam Rayner and I were talking about how funny it is that Tal-Rho in the ‘real world’ has no idea that Lana is his wife in the Bizarro World.”

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “All is Lost” will air on June 7th.