Superman & Lois: “All is Lost” Preview Released

Superman & Lois returned Tuesday night after being on hiatus for about a month and it was an eventful one with fallout from Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) revealing his Superman identity to Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) as well as major developments regarding Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) and her plans to merge the Inverse World with the real one. To put it mildly, things did not end in a good place for anyone. Now, The CW has released a preview for “All is Lost”, the Tuesday, June 7th episode of the series and it seems like things are only going to get worse.

According to the previously released synopsis, Clark and Lois aren’t quite in agreement on how to deal with what’s going on with Ally — this week’s episode revealed that she may have a much more terrifying power than previously known. Lois is also determined to find out what’s going on with her sister, Lucy, and the last time we saw Lucy she had betrayed her family at the behest of Ally. You can check out the preview as well as the synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“LOST — Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec.”

While the preview doesn’t show anything specific, there’s also a good chance we’ll see more with the Inverse World in “All is Lost” as well, which will likely include Lana-Rho, the Bizarro version of Lana Lang. Emmanuelle Chriqui has previously explained that it was fun for her to play the opposite of her normal character this season.

“It’s so fun and different,” Chriqui said. “Lana Lang is so the do-gooder and Lana-Rho is the complete opposite, so it’ll be interesting to see where they take that. Adam Rayner and I were talking about how funny it is that Tal-Rho in the ‘real world’ has no idea that Lana is his wife in the Bizarro World.”

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “All is Lost” will air on June 7th.