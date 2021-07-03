Superman & Lois "Fail Safe" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Fail Safe", the thirteenth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, July 20. As episode synopses go, this one is fairly vague and only indicates that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will pay Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) a visit while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) will work on a story with Chriss (Sofia Hasmik). What makes this vague is that the last time we saw Superman and Edge, Superman had just submitted to Edge, who turns out to be his half-brother Tal-Rho. The "Fail Safe" synopsis seems to hint that Superman leaves Edge at some point, but as Superman & Lois has demonstrated thus far this season, the series frequently offers some big twists.

One of those twists might be who the real villain of Season 1 actually is. In the most recent episode, audiences were introduced to Edge/Tal-Rho's father, Zeta-Rho who is shown to have been abusive and cruel to his son. While Edge has clearly been positioned as an antagonist this season, Rayner recently told TV Line that Zeta-Rho is potentially an alternative villain.

"Yes, he's possibly an alternative true villain for the season, given that his personality and behavior go somewhere towards explaining how [Tal-Rho] became who he is," Rayner said. "He's a contender for the true mastermind behind it all."

"I’m not sure in the entire season that he displays one single positive trait or moment,” Rayner added. “He’s unremittingly unpleasant towards his only son. He sees him as a tool towards what he considers to be the greater good, which is the resurrection of Krypton. Without getting too biblical about it, he’s sacrificing his son in order to do that. So even from his point of view, there is a sort of logic to it. But he’s so unsympathetic towards his son and humanity in general. It’s hard to find much good."

You can check out the synopsis for "Fail Safe" for yourself below.

TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#113). The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Fail Safe" airs Tuesday, July 20.

Have you been enjoying Superman & Lois' first season? Let us know in the comments!