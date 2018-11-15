Superman and Lois Lane Arrowverse “Elseworlds” First Look Photo Revealed

It was a big deal when DC TV announced that Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman and a new Lois Lane played by Grim‘s Elizabeth Tulloch would be a featured part of the upcoming Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover. Needless to say then, it’s going to be a big deal when fans get to see the Arrowverse “Lois and Clark” in this new official first-look photo!

The image is stunningly better than the Superman and Lois BTS photos that leaked earlier. It comes our way via TV Insider, which also had some interesting updates about this version of DC’s premiere super-couple.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman costume is very much in the vein of the new-age “New 52” costume the Man of Steel wore in the 2010s, this photo is actually very much in the vein of Richard Donner’s classic Superman movies. Superman II is a particularly big reference point for this photo: in that sequel film, Christopher Reeves Superman / Clark Kent brought Margot Kidder’s Lois Lane to his Arctic Fortress of Solitude, where Lois donned a now-iconic white lacy gown, much like the one that Tulloch is wearing here. Also in the background it seems we could get an Arrowverse debut of an alternate Superman’s Fortress of Solitude featured in the crossover. Of course this is just a promotional image, so it’s hard to tell for sure how directly connected to “Elseworlds” this moment is.

Speaking on the version of the Lois and Clark relationship we’ll see in the Arrowverse, Hoechlin revealed to TV Insider that the pair “obviously have a very strong relationship that’s been going like that for a while. It’s deeper into the relationship, so there’s that comfortability factor and they know each other so well. They really kind of have a life together.”

That confirms that we’re catching to the version of Lois and Clark that fan probably remember best from ’90s DC Comics and the ’90s Lois & Clark TV series that made Terri Hatcher and Dean Cain stars. Given how the Arrowverse loves its throwbacks ’80 / ’90s era DC live-action projects (see: John Wesley Shipp’s ’90s TV Flash also appearing in “Elseworlds“), some nice Lois & Clark Easter eggs are probably to be expected.

One big questions Arrowverse fans likely now have is how this bright and shining Superman and Lois throwback image relates to set photos of Hoechlin as a Black Suit Superman battling the Arrowverse heroes. Is it the same man whose somehow been twisted into evil, or yet another doppleganger from out of the DC multiverse?

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.