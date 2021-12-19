Superman & Lois Season 2 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “What Lies Beneath”, the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois. The series is set to return for said second season on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. We don’t yet have an episode synopsis for “What Lies Beneath” but thanks to the recently released trailer for the season, we have a solid idea of what to expect. Season 1 of Superman & Lois ended with Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) saving the world from his evil half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) and also saw the arrival of Natalie (Tayler Buck), the alternative universe daughter of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and Season 2 is poised to deal with the fallout of both of those things — as well as introduce a new challenge.

That new challenge is Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen), Superman’s new Department of Defense handler who doesn’t appear to understand that Superman doesn’t just belong to the United States but to the world. It appears that the series may be taking on the controversial story found in Action Comics #900 in which Superman formally renounced his U.S. citizenship as his actions were interpreted as extensions of American policy, something that limited his ability to help others. It will be interesting to see how that plays out in the series — if that is indeed what they are adapting.

Read on for the photos from “What Lies Beneath”, the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois‘s first season is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, Digital, and on HBO Max. The second season premieres in January 2022 on The CW.

