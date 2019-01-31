Superman: Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Among Actors Being Considered to Replace Henry Cavill

DC Films just lost its Superman, but it’s already looking ahead to who might be the next Man of Steel. One contender is reportedly Black Panther and Fantastic Four star Michael B. Jordan.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is considering going in a completely different direction when it next adapts Superman into a film. That includes considering casting a black actor as Superman for the first time, specifically Jordan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind that this is, as Deadline puts it, “down the road.” According to the initial report of Cavill’s departure, Warner Bros. won’t put out another Superman movie for several years at least. Instead, it will focus on the Supergirl movie that is currently in development.

Jordan is a critically-acclaimed actor whose breakout role was in the film Fruitvale Station. He also plays Adonis Creed in the Rocky sequels Creed and Creed II. Jordan got his first taste of the superhero life in 20th Century Fox’s reboot of Marvel’s Fantastic Four films. While that film was largely panned, Jordan had much more success playing the villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. He is among the Black Panther supporting actors that Disney is pushing for an Academy Award nomination.

Superman isn’t the only role that Warner Bros. is considering recasting. The studio reportedly considered replacing Ben Affleck as Batman with a Game of Thrones star.

Cavill’s departure as Superman reportedly comes after talks broke down between his agency and Warner Bros. over a cameo appearance in the upcoming Shazam movie.

Cavill played Superman three times in Warner Bros.’ shared DC Comics movie universe. He debuted in the role in 2013’s Man of Steel and returned to battle Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His appearance as Superman in 2017’s Justice League will apparently be his final outing as the character.

What do you think of the idea of Michael B. Jordan replacing Henry Cavill as Superman? Let us know how you feel in the comments!

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.