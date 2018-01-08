Never Before Seen Photo of Christopher Reeve in ‘Superman: The Movie’ Revealed

If you ever needed proof that the past still has much to teach us, look no further than this previously unseen behind-the-scenes photo of the late, great, Christopher Reeve on the set of Superman: The Movie!

My grandfather took this unseen photo of Christopher Reeve while his construction company worked on “Superman: The Movie”. I’m forever proud that he had such a minor role in something so daring, inspiring and everlasting. @geoffjohns @1moreGaryFrank @mrmarkmillar #Superman pic.twitter.com/Tmg2gh8ODW — Tucker Hall (@MTuckH) January 7, 2018



As the caption clearly reads, Tucker Hall’s grandfather was a construction worker who worked on Richard Donner’s sets for Superman: The Movie, and snapped this picture of Reeve to commemorate the occasion. IT may sound strange to young people today, but back in those days, people actually took celebrity photos to keep for themselves and only show to friends, instead of sharing it on the biggest, loudest, platform possible for all the world to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene in the photo is from the third act climax of Superman: The Movie, as Superman thwarts Lex Luthor’s scheme to cut the western coastline off of America, only to discover that Lois Lane was buried alive in her car by a landslide. Superman then flies into a space in a rage, zipping around the Earth so fast that he eventually goes back in time (he doesn’t really spin the planet backwards) and prevents Lois’s death.

Two really cool things about this photo:

That set with the car doesn’t look like a prop. It looks like they actually buried an actual car in the ground. Gotta love the commitment in that. Reeve looks every bit the superhero in that iconic suit, which was just spandex. He even pulls off the red briefs on the outside! The man was truly an icon.

Meanwhile, the fate of current Superman Henry Cavill and the entire DC Films franchise seems uncertain (once again). It will be up to new DC Films head Walter Hamada to decide that path.

Justice League is now finishing its run in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.