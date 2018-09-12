No New Superman Movie Planned for Several Years

With Henry Cavill’s exit as DC Films’ Man of Steel, it seems DC fans will have to wait several years at least before Superman soars into theaters again.

According to the report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has made the decision not to make another Superman movie in the near future. Instead, the studio will shift its attention towards the Supergirl movie. That movie would likely not have included Henry Cavill, even if Cavill had not exited. The film is expected to be a prequel set on Krypton and following Kara Zor-El as a teenager. Kal-El would be an infant at the time.

Prior to Cavill’s exit, there had been rumors that DC Films was talking to directors, including Matthew Vaughn, about making a Man of Steel sequel. It appears those plans will not come to fruition.

“Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” a studio source told The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision for Cavill to leave the DC Extended Universe seems like a recent one. Not long ago, Cavill seemed hopeful about getting back into costume for a Man of Steel sequel.

“It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman’s character that I’m very keen to tell and I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” the actor said.

“I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening,” he added.

Cavill played Superman three times in Warner Bros.’ shared DC Comics movie universe. He debuted in the role in 2013’s Man of Steel. He returned to battle Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His appearance as Superman in 2017’s Justice League will apparently be his final outing as the character.

Cavill’s departure as Superman reportedly comes after talks broke down between his agency and Warner Bros. over a cameo appearance in the upcoming Shazam movie.

While Warner Bros. apparently will not make a Superman movie for several years, it is already considering one of the stars of Marvel’s Black Panther to take over the role.

Cavill’s exit as Superman opened Cavill’s schedule up to take the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming television adaptation of The Witcher.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.