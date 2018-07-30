Superman Reportedly Doesn’t Have a Cameo in ‘Shazam!’

The world is riding high on Henry Cavill after his appearance in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but many fans are wondering about his next turn as Superman after the disappointing Justice Leauge.

There were rumors of the Man of Steel possibly making a cameo in Shazam! but now it’s sounding like Cavill will sit that movie out as well, according to Mark Hughes of Forbes. The writer appeared on the Superhero News podcast and revealed he’s also heard nothing about a another new Superman movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Superman, I can tell you as of three to four weeks ago, last time I checked in, there is not movement on Superman,” Hughes said. “It’s not currently sitting on the table as a project that they’re looking at moving forward on and there’s no expectation of imminent movement on a Superman project… that’s the situation.”

He added that while it could change in the future, fans shouldn’t expect to see Cavill suiting up in any upcoming DC Films projects.

“I know for now it didn’t work out getting Superman into Shazam!, apparently. Maybe that will change and they’ll be able to film something. There’s still a lot of time before it comes out. As of right now, there’s no Superman in Shazam! and there’s no movement on a Superman solo movie. All this stuff is going to wait until they know for sure.”

That will likely be disappointing for many fans who were hopeful of seeing Cavill back as Clark Kent, especially after his villainous turn in the new Mission: Impossible movie. And though it sounds like all parties in involved want to make it work, there are a lot of hurdles to overcome before it happens.

Geoff Johns, who used to be one of the heads of DC Films before Warner Bros. Pictures latest reshuffling, said at Comic-Con that he’s unsure what the future holds for the character, but that the studio is determined to get the character right.

“Look, working with [DC Films president] Walter Hamada and [Warner Bros. President and CCO] Toby [Emmerich] over there at [Warner Bros.], they feel the same way. Everyone loves Superman and knows how important Superman is,” Johns told Collider. “It’s not in my wheelhouse now to really say anything beyond that but… I got into this business because of Superman: The Movie, because Dick Donner directed what I think is still an amazing superhero film but an amazing film — it’s an American film, it’s a classic.”

Hopefully we learn more in the near future, because DC Comics fans are eager to see the Superman back on the big screen.