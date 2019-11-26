DC

Superman Being Labeled as “Not Relevant” Stirs Outrage Online

Being one of the first comic book superheroes in history, Superman has long held a place in pop […]

By

Being one of the first comic book superheroes in history, Superman has long held a place in pop culture, though with recent big-screen adventures failing to capture audiences’ attention, Variety recently referred to the character as being less “relevant” to modern audiences, which some fans didn’t take too kindly. Between George Reeves’ performance of the character in the TV series Adventures of Superman or Christopher Reeve’s take on the hero in the Superman movie, the Man of Steel was one of the most popular superheroes in the world for decades. Recent years, however, have seen all manner of comic book characters come to life in a number of unconventional ways, with some audiences thinking the Superman archetype might not be as appealing to contemporary viewers.

Dismissing the hero didn’t go over well with fans, who were quick to point out exactly what makes the character more important than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans have to say about Superman’s relevance!

Perfect Time

Stop This Talk

Catastrophe and Extinction

Space Immigrant

Bigger Problems

Fundamentally Good

The World Needs Him

Insanely Relevant

Moral North Star

Never Been More Relevant

Gold Mine

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts