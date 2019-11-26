Superman Being Labeled as “Not Relevant” Stirs Outrage Online

Being one of the first comic book superheroes in history, Superman has long held a place in pop culture, though with recent big-screen adventures failing to capture audiences’ attention, Variety recently referred to the character as being less “relevant” to modern audiences, which some fans didn’t take too kindly. Between George Reeves’ performance of the character in the TV series Adventures of Superman or Christopher Reeve’s take on the hero in the Superman movie, the Man of Steel was one of the most popular superheroes in the world for decades. Recent years, however, have seen all manner of comic book characters come to life in a number of unconventional ways, with some audiences thinking the Superman archetype might not be as appealing to contemporary viewers.

Warner Bros. has less clarity on what to do with #Superman. However, there have been discussions with Michael B. Jordan and J.J. Abrams to help make the Man of Steel more relevant https://t.co/YYM6NSu5ab pic.twitter.com/k3TZj2XmS6 — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2019

Dismissing the hero didn’t go over well with fans, who were quick to point out exactly what makes the character more important than ever.

Perfect Time

The sad thing about WB’s handling of Superman is that this is THE PERFECT time for a Superman movie. He is the embodiment of hope. He’s an immigrant created by two Jewish dudes in the late 1930s. Wtf are you doing if you don’t know how to make that relevant right now. https://t.co/qlQXqcqBfS — Travis Clark (@TravClark2) November 26, 2019

Stop This Talk

I wish they would stop with this talk. Superman is eternally relevant, just get writers that know how to write the character. https://t.co/Bi7asdxnf3 — Magnificent Miles 🔆 (@MilesMagnifico) November 26, 2019

Catastrophe and Extinction

How can we make Superman relevant today, ask people living on a planet facing a crisis of worldwide catastrophe and extinction. — Kurt Busiek Resists (@KurtBusiek) November 26, 2019

Space Immigrant

Superman is a space immigrant living in rural American and you are saying he is not relevant? — Coniferous Tree (@ThaConLife) November 26, 2019

Bigger Problems

If you think Superman isn’t relevant… Superman isn’t the problem. https://t.co/53nNG0l6aj — Kevin Powers (@kevinpowers70) November 26, 2019

Fundamentally Good

The core concept of Superman is that he is a fundamentally good person who uses his power to help others and hold others with power to account. That is incredibly relevant, and the fact that WB doesn’t see that is why they haven’t made a good Superman movie in 40 years. https://t.co/PDcMwTR74U — AK (@StoopidTallKid) November 26, 2019

The World Needs Him

If anything the beacon of hope and justice is more relevant today than he’s ever been, at least certainly within my lifetime. The world could use more inspiration from Superman. — Super Jeff (@HellYeahGame) November 26, 2019

Insanely Relevant

Ugh. As if “truth, justice, and the American way” weren’t insanely relevant these days https://t.co/giU8P07tzO — Phil Jimenez (@Philjimeneznyc) November 26, 2019

Moral North Star

He’s a moral North Star in a corrupt world. How much more relevant can he be?! https://t.co/VG3UErPqQp — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) November 26, 2019

Never Been More Relevant

He’s an ethical, principled man fighting against corruption. He’s never been more relevant. He’s Mr. Smith meets George Bailey in circus tights. https://t.co/W3GKDiNp6e — Erik Larsen (@ErikJLarsen) November 26, 2019

