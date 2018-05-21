‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute To Margot Kidder

Longtime live sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live paid tribute to late Superman: The Movie star Margot Kidder with a title card aired during its May 19 episode.

Lovely and poignant tribute to Margot Kidder. Thanks for this! #SNL pic.twitter.com/aBU8YaUj5n — NYrod (@Nyrod) May 20, 2018

User @Nyrod captured the tribute in a post shared to Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kidder appeared in a March 17, 1979 episode of Saturday Night Live with musical guests The Chieftains in the series’ fourth season. One skit, “Superhero Party,” saw Kidder married to Superman as played by Bill Murray. The dinner party hosted superhero friends Dan Aykroyd as the Flash and John Belushi as the Hulk, alongside a cavalcade of big-name superheroes including the Thing, Ant-Man, and Spider-Man.

The clip is available on the NBC website.

The actress’ manager, Camilla Fluxman Pines, told USA Today Kidder “died peacefully in her sleep.” An exact cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Kidder passed away last Sunday, Mother’s Day, at age 69. The Superman and Amityville Horror actress was set to appear at Detroit’s Motor City Comic Con this weekend.

Kidder was to appear alongside her old Superman: The Movie co-stars — Sarah Douglas (Ursa), Jack O’Holloran (Non), Jeff East (teenaged Clark Kent), and Aaron Smolinski (baby Clark Kent) — in a panel scheduled for Saturday, May 19, which went on as planned.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Margot’s death. Her spunky, spirited portrayal of Lois Lane in Superman: The Movie will live on forever in the hearts of millions of people, Miriam Kruger, executive director Motor City Comic Con, said in a statement.

“Attendees will be able to visit her booth to honor her memory and celebrate her career.”

Michael Bugard shared a photo of Kidder’s empty booth to Twitter, which sees the reserved spot adorned with mementos from Kidder’s decades-long career and a large pad inscribed with signatures and tributes from attendees.

Today I went to @MotCityComicCon to deliver to @RealLucyLawless a print of a #photograph of her and @robtapert which I took when we met in Times Square back in February, which was a true joy. But this is the moment which affected me the most. Rest in Peace, #MargotKidder. 😔 pic.twitter.com/R7oYBS2aWw — Michael Bugard (@mbugard) May 20, 2018

On Friday, Kidder’s family released their first public statement since her death through Chad Franscoviak, who is married to Kidder’s only child, Maggie McGuane.

“On Mother’s Day, my wife, Maggie McGuane, was brought by the Park County Coroner and Livingston Police Department into her mother Margot Kidder‘s home following her death,” the statement read.

“The experience has been difficult for her and she is choosing not to make public comment until after the findings of the Park County Coroner’s office have been released. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy during this sad time.”