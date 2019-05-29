Superman Actor Tyler Hoechlin Doesn’t Know If He’s Returning to the Arrowverse

The upcoming Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” seems like something that will be an all heroes on deck situation. After all, if reality itself was in danger — at least for those on Earth-1 — was a serious enough situation for Earth-38’s Supergirl and Superman to come lend a hand and Earth-90’s Flash to show up and attempt to stop The Monitor as well, one might expect a similar situation for when the entire multiverse is at risk in a much bigger way. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll get to see all of the heroes — at least when it comes to Superman. Tyler Hoechlin isn’t quite sure he’s returning to the Arrowverse.

During the Arrowverse panel at MCM London last weekend. Hoechlin was asked if he would be back as the Man of Steel, a role he’s played off and on since Supergirl‘s second season, and the actor was pretty candid about not quite being sure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know, I really don’t know,” Hoechlin said. “I know there’s a big crossover coming up, so I’ve got my fingers crossed that we’ll figure something out, so I hope to see these guys again.”

Right now, there aren’t a lot of details available regarding “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. What we do know is that the event will play out over five hours and include the soon-to-be five Arrowverse shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. With Supergirl being involved, it seems likely that Superman would appear as well, though at the end of the “Elseworlds” crossover, the hero departed for Argo with Lois Lane as the pair were expecting their first child and the last remnant of Krypton was a much safer place for her.

Of course, if Hoechlin does get to reprise his role as Clark Kent/Superman, it will also potentially give The Flash star Grant Gustin a chance to geek out a bit over the character. As Hoechlin explained during a previous panel at Fan Expo Dallas, there was delightful behind-the-scenes moment regarding Gustin when Hoechlin filmed his appearance as Superman.

“So I didn’t know, I had no idea how much of a Superman fan Grant was until we shot that episode.” Hoechlin revealed. “And it was really funny, because I don’t know if you watched Teen Wolf or are familiar with it, but there was a correlation there where the only time, really, like honestly, when I can remember breaking a scene was with Dylan O’Brien.”

“So when we were doing “Elseworlds” and there’s a shot and the other guy says, ‘Who’s coming?’ or ‘Who are you?’ And I say, ‘A Friend’ and I do the shirt thing.” Hoechlin continued. “I did that, and as I rip the shirt open, I just heard Grant go [gasps]. And thank God the camera pushed in past my face because as soon as he did that, I lost it, and I couldn’t hold it in. It was so much fun. That whole crossover was just, it was- insanely enjoyable madness, going back and forth between all of the stuff. But it was all so much fun. So hopefully we’ll find a way to do more stuff like that, it was just a great group all around.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” comes to the Arrowverse this fall on The CW.