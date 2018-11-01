Photo of ‘Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles With Red Hood Costume Goes Viral

Jason Todd, a.k.a. the Red Hood, has yet to appear in one of DC’s live-action movies, but Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has fans hoping that will change very soon.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a photo of himself next to the popular Red Hood costume, and the image quickly went viral. At the time of writing this article, Ackles’ Instagram post received more than 740,000 likes in just 15 hours.

“Jason Todd, meet Dean Winchester,” Ackles wrote in the post. “Well this is awkward.”

Ackles has long played Dean Winchester on Supernatural, which is currently entering its 14th season on The CW. The actor also voiced Jason Todd in the animated movie Batman: Under the Red Hood, hence the “this is awkward” comment in the post. It’s essentially Ackles’ real-life character coming face-to-face with his animated counterpart.

Of course, this also fuels the fan-casting ideas and has the DC faithful wishing that Ackles could eventually land the part of Jason Todd on the big screen. He’s already shown that he’s got the voice for the character, and his rough-around-the-edges style on Supernatural goes a long way toward proving that Ackles has what it takes to don the Red Hood in a future DC movie.

For the die hard fans of Red Hood, the character’s live-action debut is just around the corner, so there is plenty of reason to get excited. Jason Todd is set to appear in the upcoming Titans TV series on the DC Universe streaming service. After several rumors that the character would be a part of the show, Geoff Johns confirmed his involvement at San Diego Comic Con earlier this summer. Curran Walters is reportedly playing the character.

Even though there is a Red Hood in place on the small screen, the door is still open for one of the upcoming DC movies, like Birds of Prey or The Batman, to include him. If that’s the case, there are clearly plenty of fans who would love to Ackles don the mask and leather jacket.

Do you think Ackles would make a great Jason Todd? What other DC character would you like to see him play? Let us know in the comments below!