‘Swamp Thing’ Taps Maria Sten to Star as Liz Tremayne

It looks as though the DC Universe is gearing up for production on the upcoming Swamp Thing TV series, as yet another major cast member has just been announced.

According to a new report from Deadline, Maria Sten (Straight Outta Compton, Channel Zero) has been cast in a series regular role in Swamp Thing opposite Gotham alum Crystal Reed. Sten is set to play comic character Liz Tremayne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the comics created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Reed) as she investigates a virus in a small Louisiana town. When searching the swamp where the virus seemingly began, Abby discovers that the land possesses magical and deadly secrets, putting everyone in the town in danger.

Liz Tremayne is a long-time friend of Abby’s, which explains her connection to the story. She works as both a reporter for the local paper, and a bartender at her fathers roadhouse bar. She has a no-nonsense attitude and sets out on a mission to expose the secrets that are suddenly threatening her town.

Swamp Thing is being brought to life by James Wan, the visionary director behind The Conjuring and Aquaman. His Atomic Monster banner will produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman are set to pen the series.

Len Wiseman will direct Swamp Thing in addition to serving as an executive producer alongside Wan, Verheiden, Dauberman, and Michael Clear.

While there hasn’t yet been an official release date for Swamp Thing, it’s currently scheduled to debut on the DC Universe streaming service sometime in 2019. The service itself will launch later this month, with the first of its original programming slate, Titans, set to premiere on October 12.

What do you think of the new Swamp Thing casting news? Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments!