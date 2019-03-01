‘Swamp Thing’ Director Shares Eerie First Footage From DC Universe Set

The live-action Swamp Thing series is the next original project to arrive on DC Universe, set to begin airing its first episodes after the current Doom Patrol season ends. Although the release of the highly-anticipated series seems just around the corner, things surrounding Swamp Thing have been kept largely under wraps, it’s exciting when we get even a glimpse of what’s to come. One such glimpse, the first containing anything resembling actual footage, found its way online this week, thanks do director and executive producer Len Wiseman.

On Thursday night, Wiseman posted a video to his Instagram showing off the creepy Swamp Thing set. In the video, you’ll see a man (possible Wiseman) wading through the swamp, feeling around for something in the water.

Check out the video below, and make sure to turn the volume on so you can hear the sound effects playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram Just add water #SwampThing A post shared by Len Wiseman (@lenwiseman) on Feb 28, 2019 at 5:55pm PST

While this video doesn’t actually show anything about the Swamp Thing series itself, keeping details at a minimum, it does help us understand exactly what sort of tone they’re going for. It’s instantly creepy, making good on the promises of a true horror series.

During an interview last month, showrunner Gary Dauberman said that he and his team were going for a scary, R-rated experience, modeled after the style of Alan Moore’s books.

“We always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” said Dauberman. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

