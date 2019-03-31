‘Swamp Thing’ Premiere Date Announced

Today at WonderCon, DC Universe anounced that Swamp Thing will be making its debut on the platform on May 31, 2019. The series follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana, only to soon discover that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. The stylized series will take a different tone to the previous TV series (which ran from 1990 to 1993 on USA Network). Horror underpinnings are expected of the series from executive producers James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman. You can see the full, official synopsis below.

When CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that theswamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all. The series stars Jennifer Beals, Andy Bean, Virginia Madsen, and more. The series is reportedly not tied to Titans or Doom Patrol.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview last month, showrunner Gary Dauberman said that he and his team were going for a scary, R-rated experience, modeled after the style of Alan Moore’s books. “We always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” said Dauberman. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!