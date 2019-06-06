Swamp Thing Cancelled by DC Universe

While reviews for DC Universe‘s Swamp Thing have been quite positive, the series has reportedly been cancelled after only one episode has aired. The initial report came from came from GWW, which claims the decision is the result of WarnerMedia and AT&T executives not liking several things about the show. That includes not liking the creative direction, the performances, or the budget. Cast and crew were reportedly alerted late last night about the decision.

The rest of the season will run its course on DC Universe, but it appears that will be all the Swamp Thing fans will get, at least of this iteration.

The effects in the series have so far received positive responses from fans, especially Swamp Thing himself, and many liked the horror vibe the show was running with. It’s currently unclear what exactly didn’t line up for Warner Bros and AT&T executives or if it greatly differed from what they were initially pitched, but we’ll keep you posted when or if an official announcement is made.

So sorry the site is down again, here’s a screenshot of the article! pic.twitter.com/XUnky0IPqR — Thomas Polito (@thomasp0003) June 6, 2019

Swamp Thing stars Derek Mears (Swamp Thing), Andy Bean (Alec Holland), Crystal Reed (Abby Arcane), Virginia Madsen (Maria Sunderland), Maria Sten (Liz Tremayne), Will Patton (Avery Sunderland), Jennifer Beals (Lucilia Cable), Kevin Durand (Jason Woodrue), Selena Anduze (Caroline Woodrue), and Robert Fortunato (Deputy T. Jones), and you can find the official synopsis for Swamp Thing below:

“Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.”

Swamp Thing is available on DC Universe now.