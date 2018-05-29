‘Swamp Thing’ TV Series Character Details Revealed

DC Comics fans may have just received their first clues about DC Universe‘s upcoming Swamp Thing television series from Aquaman director James Wan.

The series was announced as part of the new DC Universe streaming service’s inaugural programming lineup. That Hashtag Show has reportedly discovered that Swamp Thing is already in the casting process and has uncovered descriptions of its two lead characters, Abby Arcane and Alec Holland.

Abby Arcane is Alec Holland’s tragic love interest in the Swamp Thing comics. In the show, she is said to be a, “a 30-something intelligent woman, who is a bit of a lone wolf. She works for the Center for Disease Control who ends up assigning her to investigate the ‘Houma Flu,’ which happens to be in her hometown. Abby’s tragic past consists of losing her mother when she was only 8 years old and in turn, ended up making her move between multiple foster families. Once she was done with high school, she left Houma to pursue her dream of developing a medical career. While she performs well with her job, she has a bit of a power struggle with her employer. There is a tragic reason why Abby left Houma to begin with, that she keeps a secret and it has caused her to develop a pill addiction.”

The report further notes that Abby had an awkward parting with her high school sweetheart, Matt, when she left Houma. Matt is now a police officer in Houma, and the character may be a reference to Matthew Cable, who was Abby’s husband in the comics and also the government agent assigned to protect Alec Holland and his research. Matthew later died and was resurrected as Dream’s raven in The Sandman.

Speaking of Alec Holland, the report also offers a description of the Swamp Thing television series’ version of the character, who is “a 30-something wise man, with a hot temper and a big passion for his work as a researcher for the Sunderland Corporation. The company is seemingly building a hospital in Houma. When Abby Arcane returns to the town to investigate the Houma flu, Alec forms an instant bond with her, he discovers that they are very similar people. Both being incredibly invested in science and not caring too much about having a love life. Alex discovers that there is a connection between the Houma flu and the swamp, which is making the people in town hostile with him as well. Despite the bad attitude he gets from the citizens, Alec is determined to get to the bottom of this flu. However, things go haywire when Alec is put through an odd transformation in the form of a swamp-like creature with extraordinary abilities.”

The report goes on to note that Alec’s attempts to shut down the swamp for research causes conflict with the townspeople, who mostly make their living off of the swamp. It also notes Abby begins a romantic relationship with a creature from the swamp. Though the report isn’t specific, Abby’s romantic relationship with Swamp Thing is central to the character’s saga.

Swamp Thing is being co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It), who will become showrunners. Wan will executive produce, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear. Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett is set to co-produce.

