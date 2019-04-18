New ‘Swamp Thing’ Teaser Trailer Reveals First Look at Swamp Thing

DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series has become one of the most speculated-about comic book adaptations expected to debut this year, and now we finally have our first look at footage from the show. The upcoming live-action series has released its very first teaser, which you can check out below.

The teaser isn’t particularly spoiler-heavy, as it largely just gives a pretty atmospheric look at the swamp before showcasing the Swamp Thing creature. But either way, it will surely make fans of the series excited (even though the teaser’s debut is a little ironic, considering the recent reports that have come out about the show).

Swamp Thing will follow Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe, especially Alec Holland (Andy Bean), who transforms into the Swamp Thing creature (Derek Mears). The series is expected to draw inspiration from Alan Moore’s iconic run, particularly the “Anatomy Lesson” issue.

“It’s a human story,” Aquaman director James Wan, who is executive producing the series, explained in a previous interview. “Basically, it’s Beauty and the Beast. It’s about this guy struggling to find his humanity as he’s transforming and becoming more and more of a monster.”

“[Like Aquaman, Swamp Thing is] another piece of property where I think the source material is amazing, with lots of really fascinating characters.”

The cast of Swamp Thing will also include Kevin Durand as Floronic Man, Henderson Wade as Matt Cable, Maria Sten as Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, Ian Ziering as Blue Devil, Will Patton as General Sunderland, and Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland.

“We always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” co-showrunner Gary Dauberman explained in a previous interview. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

Swamp Thing will begin to debut on DC Universe beginning on May 31st.