SYFY Orders Krypton To Series, Hints At Release Date

Superman fans, rejoice! SYFY has officially announced that Krypton, the story of the House of El, has officially been ordered to series.

The news came as SYFY was announcing its new direction. The network is working to truly capture the audiences of science fiction, horror, fantasy, and comic book genres, and the first step in that transition is going all-in on Krypton.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show will take place two generations before Superman was born on Krypton, highlighting the struggles of the legendary hero’s grandfather. Cameron Cuffe stars as Seyg-El, and he aims to clear his family’s name.

This project has been talked about for quite a while, with many wondering if it would ever come to fruition. When a teaser for the series was leaked a few weeks ago, fans started to get excited again.

After seeing the pilot, SYFY and NBCUniversal have decided to move forward with a full series. We asked Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, when fans could expect the series to debut.

Up Next: SYFY’s Krypton To Include Multiple DC Characters

McCumber noted that only the pilot has been filmed, and that the series is currently beginning production on the rest of the season. He then stated that there was no “official release” set for the Krypton premiere, but that his best guess was “Q1 2018, at the earliest.”

So, if everything continues to go smoothly, we can likely expect to see Krypton debut in the 2017/2018 midseason window.

An official synopsis for Krypton was also released, which you can check out below!

More: First Look At Krypton Characters Revealed

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC