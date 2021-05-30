SPOILER Just Quit the Teen Titans

✖

DC's Teen Titans have undergone a number of changes over the years, with its roster of young heroes evolving quite a lot. The group's most recent incarnation has celebrated those evolutions in some interesting ways, with the original Teen Titans, the newer members of the group, and some brand-new recruits all joining together in the pages of Teen Titans Academy. The larger ensemble has already had a lot happen to them in the series' first few issues — and the most recent installment was no exception, with one fan-favorite character quitting the group. Spoilers for Teen Titans Academy #3 from Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona, Max Raynor, Alejandro Sanchez, Alex Sinclair, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the issue, Xiomara Rojas/Crush can be seen on monitor duty at the academy, while listening to a message from her father, Lobo. After some of the other Teen Titans come in to talk to her, Crush brushes them off, and admits that she's not happy with how their roster is being treated within the new social culture of the academy.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

She then storms off from the group, only to return later when the Academy is fighting against the Suicide Squad, who had stormed into the school to attack new recruit Bolt. Crush quickly becomes one of the first heroes to fight, throwing Peacemaker into a series of lockers. When Amanda Waller tells the team to kill the Titans instead, Crush decides to fight Talon, but is stopped by the original Titans, who just arrived from a mission in Markovia. After a conversation with Starfire, who insinuates that Crush would be a murderer like Talon if she killed him, Crush gets upset. Crush argues that she isn't her father, and decides to quit the team once and for all.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

With the eight-issue Crush and Lobo miniseries beginning this coming week, the idea of Crush quitting the Teen Titans definitely serves as an interesting narrative catalyst for that event. It also really accentuates her complicated feelings about Lobo, something that is only sure to be further explored in those pages.

Written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Amancay Nahuelpan, Crush and Lobo sees Crush, daughter of the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo, is in full-on self-destruct mode! After rage-quitting the Teen Titans and blowing up her relationship with her girlfriend Katie, Crush decides it’s time to finally confront her father in space jail and get her baggage sorted before she wrecks everything. Like father, like daughter?

What do you think of Crush quitting the Teen Titans? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!