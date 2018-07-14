‘Teen Titans GO!’ Receives Emmy Nomination

The animation part of the business has always thrived for DC Comics. Their work on Teen Titans GO!, in particular, earned the company it’s second straight Emmy nomination.

When the 2018 Emmy Award nominations were announced yesterday, it was revealed that Teen Titans GO! has received a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

Cartoon Network sweeped the nominations for this particular category with Adventure Time, Robot Chicken, Steven Universe, and We Bare Bears — all programs on Cartoon Network — rounded out the nominations.

This is the second straight nomination for Teen Titans GO! Last year, the show eventually lost to Adventure Time.

Just in time to help celebrate their Emmy nomination, the cast and crew of Teen Titans GO! prepare for their feature film debut as Teen Titans GO! To The Movies premieres later this month.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, Scott Menville, Nicholas Cage, Halsey, Greg Davies, Jimmy Kimmel, Dana Snyder, and Lil Yachty, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies hits theaters on July 27.