The Batman 2 Teased With New Riddler Puzzle On Rataalada Site

Rataalada, the viral marketing website for The Batman, has a new entry today, and it’s a big one. Using The Riddler’s code, the site delivered a message suggesting that The Batman will officially have a sequel coming. Last week, a countdown was posted to the site, with today being the end of the countdown. So the update, as it turns, out was worth the wait. In an image posted on the site, the Riddler’s code spells out “Gotham loves a comeback.” The site launched in December, shortly after a theatrical standee gave fans their first peek at The Riddler’s code. The URL means “rata alada,” which translates as “winged rat.”

With nods to the classic comics story The Long Halloween, The Batman tracks The Riddler as a serial killer who is taunting the police and the vigilante Batman. The idea is not to have a “Year One” style origin where we see his parents murdered and then see him go into training, a la Batman Begins. Instead, this is more like “Year Two,” where Bruce Wayne is already Batman, but his Batman is fueled by rage and not fully formed.

You can see the image below.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman sees Robert Pattinson introducing a new cinematic take on DC Comics’ Dark Knight. The cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

According to The Batman‘s official synopsis, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman is in theaters now.