The Batman Fans React to Andy Serkis Being Cast as Alfred

Matt Reeves is hard at work assembling his star-studded cast for The Batman and the latest addition — Black Panther star Andy Serkis — is set to play the Caped Crusader’s trusty sidekick Alfred Pennyworth. It’s been a busy afternoon for Reeves and his team as Warner Brothers as minutes after the Serkis news broke, other reports surfaced suggesting Colin Farrell would be boarding the project as The Penguin. Two hefty Hollywood names in their own right, Serkis and Farrell join an ensemble cast already including Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), and Paul Dano (The Riddler).

Needless to say, fans certainly have some thoughts on the latest casting, so keep scrolling to see what they’re saying! What do you think of Serkis as Alfred? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Greatest Talent of our Generation

@andyserkis is one of the greatest talents of this generation. He would be absolutely perfect. pic.twitter.com/o3MyrwaK3O — Harry Jordan (@Harry_Jordan20) November 5, 2019

Reeves Knows Best

Matt Reeves knows what he is doing I better not see any hissy fits about casting decisions. #AndySerkis — Claudia Torres Yagami ⚽️🍁🍂 (@Claudia16947306) November 5, 2019

Best Cast

Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright all directed by Matt Reeves. The Batman is shaping up to be the best casted comic book movie to date. pic.twitter.com/72ZdNbUSVv — Tim Landes (@TimLandesJr) November 5, 2019

Trying Not to Get Too Hyped

No Brainer

The Ultimate Crossover

EXCLUSIVE: First Image of Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennywise from ‘The Batman’ Revealed pic.twitter.com/mBeg59XyvM — cartoon tom (@realcoolguy71) November 5, 2019

Would’ve Been a Better Penguin

that’s what i been reading

btw don’t you think andy serkis would be amazing as penguin than alfred? — Yash (@sighMight) November 5, 2019

*chef’s kiss*