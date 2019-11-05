DC

The Batman Fans React to Andy Serkis Being Cast as Alfred

Matt Reeves is hard at work assembling his star-studded cast for The Batman and the latest addition — Black Panther star Andy Serkis — is set to play the Caped Crusader’s trusty sidekick Alfred Pennyworth. It’s been a busy afternoon for Reeves and his team as Warner Brothers as minutes after the Serkis news broke, other reports surfaced suggesting Colin Farrell would be boarding the project as The Penguin. Two hefty Hollywood names in their own right, Serkis and Farrell join an ensemble cast already including Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), and Paul Dano (The Riddler).

Needless to say, fans certainly have some thoughts on the latest casting, so keep scrolling to see what they’re saying! What do you think of Serkis as Alfred? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

