Batman Fans Are Hyped for Possible Confirmation on Batsuit Having White Eyes

When making a Batman movie, just as important as its director, writer, and cast is the aesthetics that a film will take, which will say a lot about how the film will be embraced by the comic book community. Director of The Batman Matt Reeves gave us our first look at star Robert Pattinson in the iconic Batsuit last week, but the lighting and brevity of the footage held back on revealing all of the details of the outfit. With set photos from the film now having emerged, Pattinson’s stunt double is seen with opaque lenses on his cowl, leading some fans to believe the suit will embrace the look of a Batman with white eyes.

Throughout Batman’s live-action history, the Batsuit has largely allowed the performer’s eyes to be seen under the mask, which helps the actor perform. However, this also means that the actor must always wear black makeup around their eyes, leading to continuity complications.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we wait to see a finished look of the suit, the idea that the movie could adopt a comics-accurate white eyes look for the character has fans incredibly excited. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the suit before The Batman lands in theaters on June 25, 2021.

So Pumped

I am so pumped for white eyes Batman https://t.co/iAhUVmoC8i — Nathann Layton (@Nathann_Layton) February 21, 2020

Hella Nice

The white eyes on Spider-Man looks hella nice tho. They probably would look awesome on batman if done right and with the right costume and cowl. — revengersleague (@revengersleague) February 21, 2020

It’s Lit

White eyes Batman on flicks, its lit — Mighty Royale (@Tra_Royal) February 21, 2020

Digging This

Really digging this. Sort of looks like a cross between Zero Year and the Telltale suit. Love the collar and gauntlets. Seems like we are getting white eyes too! #Batman pic.twitter.com/nInePohMi9 — WeathermanJB (@WeathermanJB) February 21, 2020

White Eyes Look Great

I like the suit but I have mixed feelings about the cowl, in some shots it looks really good like the one on the left. Looks like animated batman abit with the white eyes which looks great! but in the second pic with us!…the cowl looks off but these ARE SET PIC. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/zy8szRuQ62 — 🌸🌸 (@ItsPrimeDreams) February 21, 2020

Already the Best

if Batman has white eyes in this movie then it’s already the best Batman movie — Hannaaaaaaaaah (@Kazoodingus) February 21, 2020

Ultimate Batman

He has goggles so WHITE EYES are coming! The ultimate Batman. pic.twitter.com/T9U5eB2OF9 — ◟̽◞̽ (@BigDickDanvers) February 21, 2020

Finally!

can we also talk about the fact that there is something covering his eyes, are we going to see white eyes in a batman movie finally?! — SpiderRyno (@SpiderRyno) February 21, 2020

Classic