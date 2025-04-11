WB Exec Reveals What It Would Take for The Penguin Season 2 to Happen

Warner Bros. executive Channing Dungey offers an update on The Penguin Season 2, revealing what it would take for the critically acclaimed show to return. In an all-encompassing interview with Deadline, Dungey discussed a plethora of WB’s television series and was asked about the possibility of The Penguin being renewed for a second season. While she made sure to not close the door on it completely, Dungey did note that nothing is currently in the works. If The Penguin Season 2 were to ever get off the ground, it would largely depend on the schedules of the talent involved, including stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.

“The Penguin is one of those things where — and it’s interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more — it was very much designed as a limited series,” Dungey said. “But I would never say never. I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available — because we certainly wouldn’t want to do this without Colin and Cristin and that team — I would say it’s definitely a possibility, but there’s nothing in the works at the moment.”

About a month ago, HBO executive Sarah Aubrey underlined her conditions for making The Penguin Season 2, emphasizing the importance of nailing down a great story. The Penguin was hailed as one of last year’s best TV shows, earning widespread praise for its dark tone and captivating performances. Farrell and Milioti both earned numerous accolades for their work, with Farrell winning Best Actor trophies at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Last fall, Farrell stated he believes he will reprise Penguin in The Batman Part II, but noted he had yet to see a script. As for Milioti, it’s unknown when (or if) she’ll return as Sofia Falcone, but she has expressed interest in playing the role again. Milioti is interested in seeing Sofia get out of Arkham and become “more of a loose canon” as she causes havoc across Gotham’s underworld.

Dungey’s latest update is sure to be disappointing for DC fans, but the studio’s mindset makes sense. The Penguin was conceived as a bridge between director Matt Reeves’ first two Batman films, helping set up 2027’s The Batman Part II. It accomplished that goal with flying colors, and now the primary focus for the Batman Epic Crime Saga franchise is getting the long-delayed Batman Part II off the ground. While it’s somewhat encouraging nobody at Warner Bros. is definitively shutting down the prospect of a Penguin Season 2, it’s clear it isn’t a priority for the studio. Rather than rush something to try to capitalize on the limited series’ success, the creative team will only bring The Penguin back when all the pieces fall into place (if at all).

Whether The Penguin Season 2 happens will obviously depend on how Oz’s story unfolds in The Batman Part II. It’ll also be interesting to see if Sofia factors into the big-screen sequel, as The Penguin ended with her receiving a letter from Selina Kyle, her half-sister. That felt like a tease for a possible storyline in The Batman Part II. Additionally, Farrell is going to be pulling double duty at DC; it’s been reported he’s going to headline the movie Sgt. Rock, so he may not have time to fit another season of TV into his schedule. It would be great if The Penguin was eventually renewed, but at least viewers can take solace in knowing they haven’t seen the last of these characters.