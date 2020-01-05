The Batman to Begin Filming Soon

Batman fans will know that Jeffrey Wright is on tap to play Commissioner Jim Gordon in The Batman. This morning, the actor tweeted out the beginning of his journey to film the upcoming movie. When news of the casting first broke, many were waiting on Matt Reeves himself to confirm the news. He has made a habit of cosigning the news that may roll through different publications. However, the Westward actor will join Robert Pattinson who will don the cowl as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and a host of others on the big screen. The role of Gordon has been filled in recent years by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and J.K. Simmons in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. As this film diverges from Snyder’s framework, it only makes sense that fans would get another Commissioner for this new Batman tale.

Reeves has called the film a “very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham.”

Woke up jet lagged at 10pm thinking I was late. 4:45am now. Off to Gotham.🦇 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 5, 2020

“I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis,” Reeves said back in 2019. “There’s no continuation of the Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

“Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” Reeves mentioned. “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

For those wondering how that will influence the story, “The Batman will explore a detective case — when people start dying in strange ways, Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals,” as mentioned by reported plot details from last year. “In the film, all of Batman’s Rogues Gallery are already out there and active, similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains, as they are all suspects.”