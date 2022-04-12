The Batman Blu-Ray Reveals Deleted Scenes and Special Features

Fans are finally going to have the chance to watch The Batman as many times as they want, from the comfort of their own homes. On Monday, Warner Bros. announced the home release plans for Matt Reeves’ hit DC film, which arrives on HBO Max on April 18th. A little over a month later, on May 24th, The Batman will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical edition of the film is going to packed with special features, as expected.

The full list of special features available on the Blu-ray version of The Batman includes several featurettes, focusing on elements of the film like the thrilling car chase scene and Colin Farrell’s transformation into the Penguin. There are also going to be some deleted scenes on the Blu-ray, complete with commentary from Reeves.

Here’s the full list of special features available on The Batman‘s Blu-ray:

Vengeance In The Making

Vengeance Meets Justice

The Batman: Genesis

Becoming Catwoman

Looking for Vengeance

Anatomy of The Car Chase

Anatomy of The Wingsuit

A Transformation: The Penguin

The Batmobile

Unpacking The Icons

Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

There has been no word as to how many deleted scenes there will be, or what those scenes will show, but it would be safe to assume that the Joker interrogation is among them. Last month, Reeves and Warner Bros. released the full Joker scene online, and the director opened up to Variety about his take on the iconic villain.

“It’s like Phantom of the Opera,” Reeves explained. “He has a congenital disease where he can’t stop smiling and it’s horrific. His face is half-covered through most of the film.”

“It’s not about some version where he falls into a vat of chemicals and his face is distorted, or what [Christopher] Nolan did, where there’s some mystery to how he got these scars carved into his face,” the director added. “What if this guy from birth had this disease and he was cursed? He had this smile that people stared at that was grotesque and terrifying. Even as a child, people looked at him with horror, and his response was to say, ‘Okay, so a joke was played on me,’ and this was his nihilistic take on the world.”

Will you be purchasing a physical copy of The Batman when it arrives next month? Let us know in the comments!