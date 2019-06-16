Watch Legion Star Aubrey Plaza’s Catwoman Audition

Warner Bros. has named Twilight star Robert Pattinson its new Batman. Pattinson will take up Batman’s cape and cowl in The Batman, director Matt Reeves’ film set during Batman’s early days in Gotham City. Rumor has it that Warner Bros. is looking to use Catwoman as one of the villains in the movie. In an appearance on The Late Show, Legion star Aubrey Plaza made her best case for getting the role.

During the interview, Plaza first explained that her desire to play Catwoman may have blown out of proportion. “Okay, I’ve said that in like a couple interviews because…I get asked questions like, ‘If you were a superhero, which one would you want to be?’ And I just always think of Catwoman because I just love that character and I love the Catwoman movie. The Halle Berry one. But it’s not something I think about every day.”

She then told Colbert that she wouldn’t bother trying for the role since she was certain she wouldn’t get it. Colbert encouraged her to give it her best shot. He pulled out some cat ears, a cat toy, and a water bowl. Plaza proceeded to behave like a cat, even climbing up on Colbert’s desk and clawing his face. You can watch the entire bizarre “audition” in the video above.

Warner Bros. has not offered any official comment on Catwoman appearing in The Batman. Still, fans are already campaigning for certain actresses to appear opposite Pattinson. Kristen Stewart, Pattinson’s Twilight co-star, has been an early favorite. Vanessa Hudgens is another. Hudgens seemed into the idea, taking to social media to ask, “Okay. Who do I need to talk to make this happen” and referring to it as a “dream role.”

The Batman will reportedly go back to the early days of the Dark Knight’s career fighting crime in Gotham City. According to Reeves, while he’s taking some inspiration from Batman: Year One, The Batman will not adapt any particular comic book story.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.