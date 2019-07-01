Vanessa Kirby Rumored to Be up for Catwoman Role in The Batman

Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star Vanessa Kirby is reportedly being eyed for the role of Catwoman in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, according to a report from Geeks Worldwide.

The site names Kirby as “one contender” for the part, but does not name other actresses in consideration. Geeks Worldwide adds studio Warner Bros. likely has not yet entered into formal talks with Kirby, who would star alongside Robert Pattinson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After news of Pattinson’s hiring as a younger Bruce Wayne-slash-Batman, some DC fans took to social media with calls for Charlie’s Angels and Pattinson’s once Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart to play Catwoman. The femme fatale was previously reported to be heavily featured in The Batman alongside the Penguin, a role also not yet cast, as part of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery.

Details remain scarce, but an early June report from Forbes claimed Batman’s famed sidekick Robin will appear, as will veteran supporting players Alfred Pennyworth and Commissioner Gordon.

That report also named the Riddler as one of the handful of villains who will be appearing in what Reeves has described as a “noir-driven” and “definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham.”

“I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics,” Reeves said at the Television Critics Association press tour in September. “Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

Though his film centers on a just-starting-out caped crusader, The Batman is not based on origin tale Year One or any particular Bat-comic, Reeves confirmed. Year One presented Selina Kyle as a dominatrix operating in the seedy Gotham City.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said.

“It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Warner Bros. has dated The Batman for June 25, 2021.